Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 14.3%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 164,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 414,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

