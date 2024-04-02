Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,205 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. 562,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

