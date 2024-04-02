Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,841 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,728.9% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 1,199,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 761,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,333 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,142,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,488,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 62,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

