Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $380,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

