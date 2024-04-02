Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.99. 242,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,810. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

