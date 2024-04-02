Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,570. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

