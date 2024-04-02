Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,750 Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 35,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.77. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Duluth had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $245.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

