Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 783 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWV traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.32. 19,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $231.02 and a 52-week high of $300.72. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

