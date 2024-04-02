Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.02. The company had a trading volume of 419,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,655. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $292.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

