Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,215,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.49. 4,673,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,173,824. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

