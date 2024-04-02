Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. 1,561,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

