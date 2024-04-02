Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,572.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $1,753,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of XSMO stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $194.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $60.74.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

