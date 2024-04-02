Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,247. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

