Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.
Shell Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,247. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Shell Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL
Shell Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
See Also
