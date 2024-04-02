Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $10,085,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $327.92. The company had a trading volume of 213,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.41. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $334.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

