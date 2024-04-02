Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $4.50 on Tuesday, hitting $160.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,266. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.61. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 579,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,837,845. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

