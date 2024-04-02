Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

