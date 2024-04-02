Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,515 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. 1,274,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,234. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

