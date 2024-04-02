Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 844 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $268.00. 269,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.72 and a 200-day moving average of $246.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

