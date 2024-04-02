Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,418. The firm has a market cap of $296.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.41.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

