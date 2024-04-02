Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. 410,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,441. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

