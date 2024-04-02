Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 8800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Sirona Biochem Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$16.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 2.41.
About Sirona Biochem
Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.
