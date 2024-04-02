Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Shares of SWKS opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $117.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

