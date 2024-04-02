SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,797,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

