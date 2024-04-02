SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $332,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.97. 74,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average is $133.93. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

