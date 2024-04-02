SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $8.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.34. 34,116,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,169,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

