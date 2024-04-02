Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 164 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 42,025,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,749,902. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

