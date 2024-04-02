Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 164,153 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,169 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 1,604,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,965. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

