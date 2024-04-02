Solstein Capital LLC Buys 15,998 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 20,703,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,908,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.