Solstein Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,044 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $701,000. Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 310,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,336. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

