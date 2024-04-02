Solstein Capital LLC Sells 19,776 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,776 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 0.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

