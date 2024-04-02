Solstein Capital LLC Sells 20 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in ASML by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 25,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $26.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $966.71. 946,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $938.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

