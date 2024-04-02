Solstein Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE IFF traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,005. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

