SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 15,434,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 58,968,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 target price (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $194,284.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 751,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 381,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 153,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 676,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

