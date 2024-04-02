SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lowered by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $208.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

