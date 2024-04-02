SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,315,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 8,402,499 shares.The stock last traded at $60.85 and had previously closed at $61.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

