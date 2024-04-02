SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 582,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,752. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

