SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 518,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 365,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

