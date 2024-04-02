SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 194,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 208,115 shares.The stock last traded at $85.69 and had previously closed at $86.77.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,002,000 after purchasing an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after buying an additional 132,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,377,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,267,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after buying an additional 284,089 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

