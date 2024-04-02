SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.