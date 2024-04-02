Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.46. 1,043,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,615,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average is $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

