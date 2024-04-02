Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.75

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 680455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

