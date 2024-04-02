Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.62. 1,732,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,620,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 683.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

