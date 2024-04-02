Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $5.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

SPRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 474.96% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spruce Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,912,316 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $1,701,961.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,810,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,101. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.