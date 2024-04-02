Square Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97,523.09 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $97,523.09 and $0.09 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04715137 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

