State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

