State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.33 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $676.69. 306,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $438.59 and a 52 week high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $624.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.47.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

