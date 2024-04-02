State of Michigan Retirement System Has $19.03 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.92. 727,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average is $214.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

