State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its position in KLA by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 22,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.42.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $20.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $690.59. 454,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $665.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $729.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

