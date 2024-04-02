State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 164,334 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $8,837,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $767,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.45. 1,036,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

