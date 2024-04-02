State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $5.99 on Tuesday, reaching $169.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,010. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

